मैनेजर का इंतजार करते-करते लाइन में महिला की मौत, बैंक में लाश रखकर हंगामा
Updated Tue, 27 Dec 2016 02:48 AM IST
सुबह से पैसा निकालने को बैंक की लाइन में लगी 80 साल की वृद्धा गश खाकर गिर गई और देखते ही देखते उसने दम तोड़ दिया। बैंक मैनेजर के दोपहर 12 बजे तक न पहुंचने से बैंक नहीं खुल सकी और लंबा इंतजार वृद्धा के लिए जानलेवा हो गया। मौके पर परिवारीजनों ने करीब तीन घंटे तक हंगामा किया।
