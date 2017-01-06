बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सपा की अंदरूनी कलह पर उमा भारती ने कसा तीखा तंज
Fri, 06 Jan 2017
केंद्रीय जल संसाधन मंत्री उमा भारती ने सपा की अंदरूनी कलह पर तीखा तंज कसा। उन्होंने कहा कि जो बाप-बेटे एक दूसरे के नहीं हुए वे जनता के क्या होंगे।
कहा कि इससे यूपी में लोकतंत्र अपमानित हुआ है। उन्होंने बसपा सुप्रीमो पर मायावती पर भी निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि नोटबंदी से भारत में सबसे ज्यादा तकलीफ मायावती को हुई है।
हमें इस बात का अहसास हुआ, क्योंकि उनके नोट तहखाने में बंद हैं। उमा ने कांग्रेस पर भी निशाना साधा। उमा भारती ने गुरुवार को चमरौवा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के दिलपुरा गांव में बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान के तहत आयोजित जनसभा में बेटियों का हौसला बढ़ाया।
सपा के परिवार विवाद पर उन्होंने कहा कि यह कैसा समाजवाद है। जहां बेटा बाप का नहीं है और बाप बेटे का नहीं है। सभी को कुर्सी की चिंता है।
कौन मुख्यमंत्री बनेगा और कौन मंत्री। इसी को लेकर झगड़ा चल रहा है। सपा परिवारवाद की पार्टी है। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने खुले मंच से चमरौवा विधानसभा सीट से बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष श्याम लाल की टिकट की पैरवी की बात कहकर सबको चौंका दिया। कहा-श्याम लाल ने बुरे वक्त में उनका साथ दिया था।
