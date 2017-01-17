आपका शहर Close

सड़क के किनारे अलाव से ताप रहे लोगों पर ट्रक पलटा, 2 की मौत, कई दबे

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 11:05 AM IST
truck turned on people in faizabad

अयोध्या में ठंड से बचाव के लिए सड़क के किनारे अलाव ताप रहे लोगों पर भूसे से भरा ट्रक पलट गया। इस हादसे में 2 लोगों की जान चली गई जबक‌ि कई लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका है। क्रेन की मदद से ट्रक को सीधा किया गया है, पु‌ल‌िस मौके पर मौजूद है।

