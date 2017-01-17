बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सड़क के किनारे अलाव से ताप रहे लोगों पर ट्रक पलटा, 2 की मौत, कई दबे
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 11:05 AM IST
अयोध्या में ठंड से बचाव के लिए सड़क के किनारे अलाव ताप रहे लोगों पर भूसे से भरा ट्रक पलट गया। इस हादसे में 2 लोगों की जान चली गई जबकि कई लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका है। क्रेन की मदद से ट्रक को सीधा किया गया है, पुलिस मौके पर मौजूद है।
