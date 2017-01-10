बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुलायम-अखिलेश की बीच डेढ़ घंटे की मुलाकात के बाद भी नहीं बनी बात
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:09 PM IST
PC: bbc
मुलायम सिंह और सीएम अखिलेश के बीच मंगलवार को हुई बातचीत से सुलह के कयास लगाना जल्दबाजी होगी। जानकारी के मुताबिक पहले दौर की बातचीत में दोनों के बीच सहमति नहीं बन सकी।
सीएम अखिलेश ने मंगलवार को मुलायम सिंह यादव के आवास पर जाकर मुलाकात की। दोनों के बीच करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक बातचीत चली।
इस दौरान सीएम ने मुलायम से कहा, चुनाव तक मैं ही राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रहना चाहता हूं। इसके अलावा उन्होंने टिकट बांटने का अधिकार भी मांगा। अखिलेश ने रामगोपाल यादव की पार्टी में वापसी के लिए भी कहा।
वहीं मुलायम सिंह ने राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के पद पर बने रहने के लिए अड़े रहे। उन्होंने टिकट बांटने के अधिकार पर कुछ नहीं कहा जबकि रामगोपाल की वापसी पर उन्होंने साफ मना कर दिया।
