अखिलेश और मुलायम खेमा छोड़ अरिदमन ने थामा बीजेपी का हाथ

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनभ

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 04:27 PM IST
sp mla aridaman singh joins bjp

अर‌िदमन ने थामा बीजेपी का हाथPC: amar ujala

दो खेमों में बंटी सपा को छोड़कर विधायक राजा महेंद्र अरिदमन सिंह ने बीजेपी का दामन थाम लिया है। अरिदमन का मुलायम और अखिलेश दोनों की सूची में नाम था। सपा ने उन्होंने आगरा की बाह सीट से प्रत्याशी बनाया था।
बाह सीट पर वह 2012 में छठीं बार व‌िधायक बने थे और स‌िर्फ 2007 में एक बार चुनाव हारे थे। अर‌िदमन के साथ उनकी पत्नी रानी पक्षाल‌िका ने भी बीजेपी ज्वाइन की है। अर‌िदमन भाजपा और जनता दल से भी व‌िधायक रह चुके हैं। बाह सीट पर सपा ने अर‌िदमन की जीत से पहली बार खाता खोला था।
Write a Comment

﻿