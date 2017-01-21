बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सपा ने घोषित किए 208 प्रत्याशियों के नाम, आजम व शिवपाल को भी टिकट
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 02:26 AM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी ने यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए शुक्रवार को 208 प्रत्याशियों के नाम घोषित कर दिए। मुख्यमंत्री ने पहले 191 और दोपहर बाद 19 प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी कर दी। बाद में, बरेली के दो टिकट निरस्त कर दिए गए। इस तरह सपा ने 208 उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान कर दिया। देखें, लिस्ट।
अखिलेश ने कुछ नाम संशोधित किए हैं, यहां लिंक पर क्लिक करके देखें:: http://www.amarujala.com/lucknow/correction-in-akhilesh-yadav-list
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
