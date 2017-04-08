बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विस चुनाव के बाद पहली बार अमेठी पहुंची स्मृति, कहा-तेजी से होगा विकास
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 04:38 PM IST
केंद्रीय कपड़ा मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी शनिवार को अमेठी संसदीय क्षेत्र पहुंची। स्मृति ईरानी का जगह-जगह पर स्वागत किया गया। लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट में उतरने के बाद स्मृति ईरानी सड़क मार्ग से होकर अपने अमेठी संसदीय क्षेत्र पहुंची। विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद ये उनका पहला दौरा है।
