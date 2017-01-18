बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बीजेपी को झटका, पूर्व विधायक ने थामा अखिलेश का हाथ
{"_id":"587f36174f1c1b3703f00652","slug":"shiv-singh-chak-joins-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0925\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 03:07 PM IST
शिव सिंह चक ने ज्वॉइन की सपा
भाजपा की सूची आने के बाद टिकट न पाने वाले नेताओं की नाराजगी किसी न किसी रूप में सामने आने लगी है। अब बीजेपी के पूर्व विधायक शिव सिंह चक ने भाजपा को छोड़कर सपा ज्वॉइन कर ली है।
बता दें कि वह भाजपा से टूंडला की सीट से विधायक रह चुके हैं। चर्चा है कि भाजपा ने टूंडला सीट से प्रो एसपी सिंह बघेल को टिकट दिया है जिसके चलते शिव सिंह नाराज थे। बुधवार को उन्होंने रामगोपाल यादव और अखिलेश यादव से मिलकर सपा का हाथ थाम लिया।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587f41344f1c1ba73fefeaf9","slug":"swami-om-said-that-salman-khan-is-suffering-from-aids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Viral Video: \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"587f19bc4f1c1b665ff000be","slug":"samsung-galaxy-c9-pro-with-6gb-ram-launched-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092e\u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 6GB \u0930\u0948\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"587f21294f1c1b2231efe5d7","slug":"top-body-building-exercises-for-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093f\u092e \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0938\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"587f30134f1c1bfb18efe9d6","slug":"astrology-food-according-to-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924, \u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u200c\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0932 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"587f082d4f1c1b3403f00598","slug":"more-than-7-thousand-vacancies-in-ordinance-factory","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 7 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, 7 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"587a6d6c4f1c1b982dba7dca","slug":"49000-come-in-account-without-permission-of-account-hoder","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u090f 49 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587ef0a74f1c1bda30eff2a5","slug":"earthquake-tremors-of-magnitude-3-0-felt-in-new-delhi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0915\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u200c\u093f\u091c\u094b\u0930\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0910\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587e37804f1c1b3403effbeb","slug":"amar-singh-reaction-on-ec-decision","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u0941\u0917' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u200c\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587dc8794f1c1b700deff52a","slug":"ghulam-nabi-confirms-congress-alliance-with-sp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0928\u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u091f\u200c\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587e4fc14f1c1b3503effe1f","slug":"isis-at-behest-of-rail-accident-in-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947, \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587c9e314f1c1b233aefe31e","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-name-plate-in-sp-office-as-sp-chief","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937! \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u092e\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top