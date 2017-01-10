बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
‘हर खाते में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी भेजेंगे एक लाख’ जिसने ये सुना दौड़ा डाकघर
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 01:41 PM IST
पोस्ट ऑफिस पर जमी भीड़
लखनऊ के चौक क्षेत्र में सोमवार को अफवाह फैली कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी हर खाते में एक-एक लाख रुपये भेजने वाले हैं। देखते ही देखते लोगों का डाकघर में हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा। सभी बेटी बचाओ, बेटी बचाओ के फॉर्म लिए थे।
लोगों का कहना था कि फॉर्म में खाते की डिटेल स्पीड पोस्ट से भेजने पर पैसा आएगा। भीड़ देखकर डाक कर्मियों के हाथ-पैर फूल गए। उन्होंने पुलिस को सूचना दी। जैसे-तैसे पुलिस ने लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत कराया। पर, लोगों के आने का सिलसिला शाम पांच बजे तक नहीं थमा।
रानीगंज की रहने वाली निदा परवीन ने बताया कि ‘बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ फॉर्म’ में खाते की डिटेल वगैरह लिखकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र के पते पर स्पीड पोस्ट किया है। फॉर्म जमा होने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री खाते में एक लाख रुपये भेजेंगे।
वहीं ठाकुरगंज के रहने वाले मुबीन खान ने बताया कि फॉर्म के जरिये खाते में एक लाख रुपये मिलने की बात फैली हुई है, इसलिए हमने भी डिटेल भरकर भेज दी। आखिर कालेधन की रकम आम जनता में ही बांटने की बात प्रधानमंत्री ने की थी।
इलाके में अफवाह फैली है कि प्रधानमंत्री खातों में एक-एक लाख रुपये भेज रहे हैं। इसलिए चौक डाकघर में खाते की डिटेल वाला फॉर्म जमा करने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी।
-पीएस पाण्डेय, डिप्टी पोस्टमास्टर, चौक डाकघर
