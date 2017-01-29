बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रालोद ने जारी की 40 और प्रत्याशियों की सूची, देखें किसे दिया टिकट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
RLD releases another list of 40 candidates.
{"_id":"588cf0f84f1c1bbb7ecf8000","slug":"rld-releases-another-list-of-40-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 40 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 02:20 AM IST
यूपी में अधिकांश विस सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी में जुटे रालोद ने शनिवार को भी 40 उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी की है।
इसमें प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राम नरेश यादव के पुत्र अजय नरेश यादव समेत कई पूर्व मंत्रियों और विधायकों को भी प्रत्याशी बनाया गया है।
सूची में मध्य व पूर्वांचल समेत बुंदेलखंड की अधिकांश सीटों के लिए उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की गई है। सूची जारी होने के बाद रालोद की ओर से अब तक 192 उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा हो चुकी है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588c613a4f1c1b3e0fcf616e","slug":"amit-shah-releases-bjp-manifesto-for-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930: \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 70 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588c42824f1c1b380fcf619d","slug":"these-10-women-campaigners-can-spoil-political-scenario-in-up-assembly-elections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 10 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588c613a4f1c1b3e0fcf616e","slug":"amit-shah-releases-bjp-manifesto-for-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930: \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 70 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top