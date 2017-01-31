बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गठबंधन में खींचतान: सपा, कांग्रेस दोनों के प्रत्याशियों ने भरा पर्चा
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 01:58 PM IST
लखनऊ मध्य सीट पर सपा और कांग्रेस में खींचतान शुरू हो गई है। सपा से रविदास मेहरोत्रा और कांग्रेस से मारूफ दोनों ने पर्चा भर दिया है। बता दें कि लखनऊ मध्य से सपा प्रत्याशी रविदास मेहरोत्रा को टिकट दिया गया था। देखें पूरा मामला...
