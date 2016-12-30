बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सपा से निकाले जाने पर रामगोपाल ने दिया बयान, जानें क्या बोले
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 07:25 PM IST
सपा सुप्रीमो मुलायम सिंह यादव द्वारा पार्टी से निकाले जाने के बाद प्रोफेसर राम गोपाल यादव ने मीडिया से बात की।
उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने पार्टी का राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन बुलाकर कुछ गलत नहीं किया। मैंने पार्टी संविधान के अन्तर्गत रहते हुए काम किया।
उन्होंने टिकट वितरण की प्रक्रिया पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि मुलायम ने जो लिस्ट जारी की है। उसमें जीतने वालों को टिकट नहीं दिया गया है, ऐसे लोगों को टिकट जारी किया गया है चुनाव में जिनकी जमानत तक नहीं बचेगी।
गौरतलब है कि रामगोपाल व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव को मुलायम ने पार्टी से छह साल के लिए निष्कासित कर दिया है। टिकट बंटवारे को लेकर सपा में छिड़े घमासान के बाद सपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता और मुलायम सिंह के चचेरे भाई रामगोपाल यादव ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने इस फसाद के पीछे की वजह की ओर भी इशारा किया।
