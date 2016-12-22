बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बहराइच में राहुल गांधी: पहले मौसम फिर क्रॉसिंग ने रोका रास्ता, तस्वीरें
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 04:28 PM IST
राहुल को चार्टर्ड प्लेन से श्रावस्ती होते हुए बहराइच आना था लेकिन मौसम की खराबी के चलते लखनऊ से बाई रोड आना पड़ा। वहीं जरवल रोड बस स्टॉप रेलवे क्रासिंग बंद होने पर उनका काफिला 10 मिनट तक चौराहे पर रुका रहा। गोंडा की ओर से लखनऊ जा रही मालगाड़ी और सीतापुर से गोंडा जाने वाली पैसेंजर ट्रेन निकल जाने के बाद गेट खुल सका इसके बाद वह बहराइच के लिए रवाना हो सके।
