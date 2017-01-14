आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

लखनऊ में अमौसी एयरपोर्ट का राडार फेल, हवा में चक्कर लगा रहे विमान

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 06:49 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
radar failed in amusi airport in Lucknow.

demo pic

राजधानी लखनऊ के अमौसी एयरपोर्ट का राडार फेल हो जाने से हड़कंप मच गया। लैंडिंग कैंसिल होने से एक दर्जन से ज्यादा विमान हवा में ही चक्कर लगा रहे हैं।
एयरपोर्ट से जुड़े अधिकारियों के अनुसार राडार सिस्टम के द्वारा ही पाइलेट को जानकारी मिलती है कि एयरपोर्ट की लो‌केशन क्या है?

मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही हड़कंप मच गया। वहीं, एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी पूरी मुस्तैदी से हालात को संभालने में लगी हुई है।

लैं‌डिंग न हो पाने के कारण एक दर्जन से ज्यादा विमान हवा में ही चक्कर लगा रहे हैं।

 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

up news in hindi

स्पॉटलाइट

स्टंट के दौरान दुर्घटना का शिकार हुईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अस्पताल में भर्ती

  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Priyanka Chopra injured while doing stunt

इस तरह घड़ी से बदलें घर की और अपनी क‌िस्मत

  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
vastu remedy by clock

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
boyfriend propose his girlfriend at the top of volcano

बदल गया आपके पैन कार्ड का लुक, ये हुए हैं बदलाव

  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Income tax department issuing new pan card with added security features

Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
nitibha got evicted from bigg boss house

जबर ख़बर

500 पाकिस्तान में पांच लाख देकर गुंडों से बेवफा पत‌ि की कराई धुनाई

Read More

विरासत पर रार

खादी ग्रामोद्योग का कैलेंडर: गांधी का चरखा अब पीएम मोदी के हाथ

PM Modi Replaces Mahatma Gandhi Photo in Khadi gramodyog calendar

Most Read

शिवपाल की सूची में बढ़ा एक और नाम, करहल से प्रत्याशी घोषित

shivpal announces candidate from karhal mainpuri
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मुलायम से म‌िलकर बोले नरेश उत्तम, नेताजी का आशीर्वाद लेने गया था

naresh uttam meets mulayam singh yadav
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश और मुलायम खेमा छोड़ अरिदमन ने थामा बीजेपी का हाथ

sp mla aridaman singh joins bjp
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पंजाब के पूर्व सीएम सुरजीत सिंह बरनाला का निधन, PGI में ली अंतिम सांस

demise of former Punjab chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने द‌िया बसपा व‌िधायक की सदस्यता समाप्त करने का आदेश

ram naik orders to cancel assembly membership of mla umashankar
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

डा.बंसल की हत्या में केशव काे फंसाने की साजिश, पेश की सफाई

dr.ak bansal murder in allahabad
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

﻿