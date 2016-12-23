बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लखनऊ के नाले में मिले हजार-पांच सौ के नोट, निकालने के लिए कूदे लोग: तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
old currency found in lucknow kukrail drain
{"_id":"585cd7f34f1c1ba107e3a8cc","slug":"old-currency-found-in-lucknow-kukrail-drain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930-\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u094c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f, \u0928\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917: \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 01:52 PM IST
लखनऊ के बादशाहनगर इलाके में कुकरैल नाले में पुराने 100 और 500 के नोट मिलने की सूचना पर भगदड़ मच गई। देखते ही देखते वहां भीड़ लग गई। बच्चे और बड़े मौके का फायदा उठाने के लिए नाले में कूद गए और नोट निकाले। देखें तस्वीरें...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585ccbdf4f1c1b1917e39bec","slug":"aamir-khan-big-gift-to-mahavir-phogat-on-releasing-of-movie-dangal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top