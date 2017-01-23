आपका शहर Close

नरेश अग्रवाल ने बताया- क्यों क‌िया कांग्रेस से गठबंधन, भाजपा में जाने से इंकार

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 01:36 PM IST
naresh agarwal denies rumours of joining BJP

सीनियर लीडर नरेश अग्रवाल ने भाजपा जाने की खबर का खंडन किया है। नरेश अग्रवाल ने कहा, वह कहीं नहीं जा रहे और अखिलेश के साथ ही रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा क‌ि उनका मकसद यूपी से बीजेपी का सफाया करना है। नरेश अग्रवाल ने इशारा क‌िया क‌ि वह अख‌िलेश को प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में देखना चाहते हैं।

