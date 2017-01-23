बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नरेश अग्रवाल ने बताया- क्यों किया कांग्रेस से गठबंधन, भाजपा में जाने से इंकार
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 01:36 PM IST
सीनियर लीडर नरेश अग्रवाल ने भाजपा जाने की खबर का खंडन किया है। नरेश अग्रवाल ने कहा, वह कहीं नहीं जा रहे और अखिलेश के साथ ही रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि उनका मकसद यूपी से बीजेपी का सफाया करना है। नरेश अग्रवाल ने इशारा किया कि वह अखिलेश को प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में देखना चाहते हैं।
