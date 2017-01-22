बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आजम के मनाने पर भी नहीं आए मुलायम, घोषणापत्र से ज्यादा गैरमौजूदगी पर चर्चा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
mulayam singh not attended akhilesh yadav manifesto announcement
{"_id":"58845dfa4f1c1b7649efe461","slug":"mulayam-singh-not-attended-akhilesh-yadav-manifesto-announcement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e, \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0917\u0948\u0930\u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 04:27 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने रविवार को सपा कार्यालय में यूपी के लिए घोषणापत्र जारी किया। इस कार्यक्रम में संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह को भी शामिल होना था लेकिन वह नहीं आए। बता दें कि मंच पर आजम खां, किरनमय नंदा, डिंपल यादव, रामू वालिया, राजेंद्र चौधरी सहित ज्यादातर बड़े नेता मौजूद रहे लेकिन हर कोई मुलायम के न पहुंचने की चर्चा करता दिखा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5884a35d4f1c1b6f35efe982","slug":"bjp-releases-second-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 155 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5884bc474f1c1b9a25f005b8","slug":"samajwadi-party-declares-its-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top