चुनावी होर्डिंग से लाश लटकती देख मचा हड़कंप
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 03:03 PM IST
लोहिया पथ पर रविवार देर रात संदिग्ध हालात में होर्डिंग से लटके हुए युवक की लाश बरामद हुई है। संदेह इसलिए हुआ कि युवक के पैर न र्सिफ जमीन छू रहे थे बल्कि मुड़े हुए भी थे।
