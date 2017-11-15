बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लखनऊ की हवा सबसे ज्यादा जहरीली, प्रदूषित शहरों की लिस्ट के टॉप 5 शहर यूपी के
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 12:31 PM IST
शर्मनाक... हवा में घुलते जहर ने मंगलवार को न सिर्फ प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ को देश का सबसे प्रदूषित शहर बना दिया, बल्कि सबसे प्रदूषित पांच शहरों में सभी यूपी के ही हैं। लखनऊ ने तो प्रदूषण में गाजियाबाद, नोएडा और दिल्ली को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया।
लखनऊ का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) 484 रिकॉर्ड किया गया जो पिछले एक महीने में सर्वाधिक है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से देश का सबसे प्रदूषित शहर रहे गाजियाबाद का एक्यूआई लखनऊ से कम 467 रिकॉर्ड किया गया।
केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (सीपीसीबी) की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक लखनऊ का एक्यूआई सूक्ष्मतम कण पीएम2.5 के अधिक होने से बढ़ गया है। यानी वाहनों के धुंए, निर्माण कार्यों के चलते सीमेंट और मौरंग की धूल व डीजल के जलने पर निकलने वाली हानिकारक गैसों ने प्रदूषण बढ़ा दिया है। दिल्ली में तो प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए जगह-जगह पानी के छिड़काव किया जा रहा है।
देश में सर्वाधिक प्रदूषित शहर
शहर--एक्यूआई
लखनऊ--484
गाजियाबाद--467
कानपुर--448
मुरादाबाद--420
नोएडा--410
पटना--404
राजधानी में हालात इमरजेंसी जैसे
केंद्र सरकार और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के मुताबिक अगर पीएम 2.5 का लेवल 300 से अधिक हो जाए तो ऐसे हालात इमरजेंसी जैसे हैं। लखनऊ की स्थिति यही है। ऐसे में ग्रेडेड एक्शन रेस्पान्स प्लान लागू करते हुए वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ाने वाले कारणों पर कार्रवाई शुरू करनी होती है।
लखनऊ में पीएम 2.5 नैक्स के मानक से 8 गुना ज्यादा
स्थान--पीएम 2.5--एनओ2
लालबाग--521.70--94.22
अलीगंज--389.06--92.56
तालकटोरा--510.20--8.46
(नैक्स के मानकों के मुताबिक पीएम 2.5 अधिकतम 60 और एनओ 80 होना चाहिए। सभी आंकड़े माइक्रोग्राम प्रति घन मी में शाम 7 बजे लिए गए हैं। पीएम2.5 डीजल व निर्माण कार्य और एनओ2 वाहनों व ट्रैफिक जाम की वजह से बढ़ता है।)
10 साल पुराने डीजल वाहनों पर प्रतिबंध
यूपीसीबी के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी डॉ. रामकरन वायु प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए 10 साल से अधिक पुराने डीजल और 15 साल से अधिक पुराने पेट्रोल वाहनों के लखनऊ में आने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। वाहनों की प्रदूषण की जांच की जा रही है। निर्माण साइटों और वाहनों के प्रदूषण सर्टिफिकेट की आकस्मिक जांच के आदेश भी किए गए हैं।
