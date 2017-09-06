Download App
teachersday teachersday

पहले ही दिन तकनीकी खराबी का शिकार हुई लखनऊ मेट्रो, बीच सफर में ही उतारे गए यात्री

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 10:09 AM IST

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 10:09 AM IST
Lucknow Metro Rail service temporarily stopped due to technical glitches on its first public run

लखनऊ मेट्रोPC: ANI

लखनऊ मेट्रो पहले ही दिन तकनीकी खराबी की शिकार हो गई। इसके बाद यात्रियों को बीच सफर ही उतारा गया।
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक तकनीकी खराबी के चलते मेट्रो को आलमबाग स्टेशन के पास रोका गया। बता दें कि आम जनता के लिए आज मेट्रो का पहला दिन है। 
 
इससे पहले मंगलवार को गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, राज्यपाल राम नाइक और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ  ने संयुक्त रूप से मेट्रो का उद्घाटन किया। कल वीआईपी लोगों ने मेट्रो के सफर का आनंद उठाया।
