लखनऊ में नवन‌‌िर्म‌ित लोकभवन का गेट ग‌िरा, बच्ची दबकर मरी

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 03:54 PM IST
lok bhawan lucknow gate collapsed in lucknow, girl died

लकभवन

लखनऊ में नवनि‌र्म‌ित लोकभवन का गेट ग‌िर जाने से 7 साल की बच्ची की मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताब‌िक, यूपी सीएम के दफ्तर लोकभवन के पिछले हिस्से में कुछ कंस्ट्रक्शन का काम चल रहा था। वहां काम करने वाले मजदूरों में से लखीमपुर की रहने वाली एक मजदूर की बेटी किरन (7) भी वहीं खेल रही थी।
इसी बीच गेट की वेल्ड‌िंग टूट गई और ये भरभराकर गिर पड़ा। बच्ची गेट के मलबे के नीचे दब गई। बच्ची को सिव‌िल अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां उसने दम तोड़ दिया।
 
बता दें की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अख‌िलेश यादव ने करोड़ों की लागत लगाकर ये लोकभवन बनवाया था। इतनी जल्दी इसके न‌िर्माण में अफसरों की लापरवाही सामने आ गई।
