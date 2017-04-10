बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बीएड के लिए आवेदन का आज अंतिम मौका
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 01:57 PM IST
बीएड संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए सोमवार को आवेदन करने का अंतिम मौका होगा। रविवार शाम तक प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करने वालों की संख्या चार लाख 25 हजार पहुंच गई। इसमें से पीजी और यूजी अंतिम वर्ष के स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या 29 हजार है।
प्रवेश समन्वयक प्रो. नवीन खरे ने बताया कि इस साल अभी तक पांच लाख अभ्यर्थी अपना पंजीकरण करा चुके हैं। फीस जमा करके आवेदन फॉर्म पूरा करने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या चार लाख 25 हजार है।
पिछले साल आवेदन करने वाले कुल अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या तीन लाख तीन हजार 32 थी। बीएड संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा के माध्यम से प्रदेश भर के बीएड कॉलेजों में दाखिला दिया जाना है। आवेदन फॉर्म पूरे होने के बाद काउंसलिंग का कार्यक्रम जारी किया जाएगा।
