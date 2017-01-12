बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अयोध्या में मंदिर में रहने वाले ने भगवान को भी नहीं बख्शा, गहने, नकदी लेकर चंपत
{"_id":"587742554f1c1bab78ba90fe","slug":"jewellery-and-cash-theft-from-kanak-mahal-ayodhya","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0916\u094d\u0936\u093e, \u0917\u0939\u0928\u0947, \u0928\u0915\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u092a\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 02:25 PM IST
अयोध्या में भगवान के गहने चोरी
PC: amar ujala
अयोध्या में चोर ने भगवान को भी नहीं बख्शा। मंदिर में ही रहने वाले युवक ने भगवान के आभूषण और कैश पार कर दिया और चंपत हो गया।
जानकारी के मुताबिक जानकी घाट मोहल्ले में महात्यागी कैंप का कनक महल मंदिर बना था। इसका निर्माण करीब पांच साल पहले किया गया था।
मंदिर के पुजारी मधुबन दास ने बताया कि भगवान राम, चार गोपाल, तीन लक्ष्मण सीता के चांदी के मुकुट, छड़ी, दो गिलास, कड़ा, माता जानकी का सोने का हार और नथुनी सहित 1500 रुपये भी गायब हैं।
पुजारी ने बताया कि दो दिन पहले बिहार का रहने वाला बालमुकुंद मंदिर में आकर रह रहा था। मंदिर के महंत सीतारामदास महात्यागी के साथ वह इलाहाबाद गया था इसके बाद बुधवार 11:00 बजे मंदिर में आया और रात को बगल के कमरे में सोया था।
लगभग दो ढाई बजे वह चाभी लेकर ताले को खोला और भगवान के सारे आभूषण उठा ले गया जिसकी सूचना पुलिस को दे दी गई है।
