अलव‌िदा की नमाज के बाद लखनऊ की सड़कों पर जाम, सिपाही मोबाइल में व्यस्त

ब्यूरो/अमरउजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:33 PM IST
jam on lucknow roads after alvida namaz

लखनऊ की एक तस्वीरPC: amar ujala

अलविदा की नमाज के बाद लखनऊ में चारों तरफ जाम की स्थिति हो गई। ट्रैफिक पुलिस व्यवस्था संभालने के बजाए मोबाइल में बिजी दिखी वहीं दूसरी ओर यातायात व्यवस्था पूरी तरह ध्वस्त हो गई।
शहर की मस्जिदों में विश्व यौम-ए-कुद्दस दिवस मनाया गया। इस दौरान काबा ए अव्वल बैतुल मुकद्दस की रिहाई व फिलीस्तीन की आजादी की मांग की गई।
साथ ही अमेरिका, सऊदी अरब व इजराइल के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन होगा और जुलूस निकाला गया।

मजलिस ए उलमा ए हिन्द के महासचिव मौलाना कल्बे जव्वाद ने बताया कि यौम ए कुद्दस का आगाज बड़े इमामबाड़े में एक जलसे से हुआ। इसके बाद तकरीबन दो बजे बड़े इमामबाड़े से रूमी गेट तक जुलूस निकाला गया। 
