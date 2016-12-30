आपका शहर Close

यूपी: आईएएस संजीव दुबे ने की खुदकुशी, रॉड से लटका मिला शव

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 01:13 AM IST
IAS sanjeev dubey commits suicide.

प्रमुख सचिव होमगार्ड्स संजीव दुबे ने बृहस्पतिवार को गौतमपल्ली स्थित आवास पर फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। वे करीब दस साल से ऑस्टियोपोरोसिस (हड्डियों में दर्द) की बीमारी से पीड़ित होने के साथ ही डिप्रेशन के शिकार भी थे। पुलिस को प्रमुख सचिव के हाथों लिखा सुसाइड नोट मिला है, जिसमें उन्होंने बीमारी से परेशान होकर खुदकुशी करने की बात कही है। उनकी मौत की खबर मिलते ही होमगार्ड विभाग के मंत्री दुर्गा प्रसाद, मुख्यमंत्री के सलाहकार आलोक रंजन, डीजीपी जावीद अहमद, प्रमुख सचिव गृह देवाशीष पंडा समेत शासन के कई अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे।

दावा

नोटबंदी के 50 दिन: जेटली बोले- 13.6 फीसदी बढ़ गया डायरेक्ट टैक्स

Jaitley praises demonetisation decision of govt

सीएम अखिलेश का बड़ा धमाका: जारी की 235 प्रत्याशियों की सूची

Akhilesh yadav declares his candidates list.
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
नोटबंदी पर बैंकों की बैठक, 50 दिन बाद सामने आई चौंकाने वाली रिपोर्ट

Bankers Meeting on Demonetization at Shimla.
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
सपा ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की सूची, देखें- किसे, कहां मिला टिकट सूची#2

sp announces candidates for election
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

अख‌िलेश जारी करेंगे अपने उम्मीदवारों की सूची, प्रत्याश‌ियों के हो सकते हैं अलग स‌िंबल

cm akhilesh announces his candidates list
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
सपा ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की सूची, देखें- किसे, कहां मिला टिकट सूची#1

sp candidate list
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
अखिलेश को सीएम का चेहरा बनाए जाने पर मुलायम का दो टूक जवाब, देखें क्या बोले

mulayam singh says akhilesh may choose seat according to his wish
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
