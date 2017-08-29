बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लखनऊ में डिग्री कॉलेज के पास बोरी में मिली महिला की लाश, हड़कंप
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 11:25 AM IST
डेडबॉडी
लखनऊ में मंगलवार सुबह मोहन मेकिंग रोड पर मुमताज डिग्री कॉलेज के पास बोरे में एक लड़की की लाश मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया। बोरे में पड़ी लाश के आसपास कुत्ते और चील-कौए मंडरा रहे थे और बदबू भी आ रही थी।
शक होने पर किसी ने पुलिस को सूचना दी तो जांच में लड़की की लाश होने की पुष्टि हुई। पुलिस के मुताबिक लाश करीब 10 दिन पुरानी लग रही है और बुरी तरह सड़ चुकी है। महिला की पहचान अभी नहीं हो सकी है।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
