सफाईकर्मी ने ही की थी कार में बच्ची की गला दबाकर हत्या, हैवानियत की आशंका
लखनऊ के हसनगंज इलाके में एक कार बाजार के सफाई कर्मचारी राहुल वाल्मीकि ने रविवार सुबह घर से टॉफी लेने निकली कक्षा दो की छात्रा की कार में गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। आशंका है कि हत्या से पहले बच्ची के साथ दरिंदगी की गई है। दो दिन पहले भी सफाईकर्मी ने बच्ची को कार में बंधक बनाकर छेड़छाड़ की थी। जिस कार में वारदात हुई वह चार साल से कार बाजार में ही खराब हालत में खड़ी है। पुलिस ने सोमवार देर शाम राहुल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
