कोटे का राशन खाकर पिता-पुत्री की मौत, मां की हालत गंभीर
{"title_hn":"कोटे का राशन खाकर पिता-पुत्री की मौत, मां की हालत गंभीर","category":{"title_hn":"शहर और राज्य"}}
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 03:50 PM IST
अस्पताल में भर्ती रामदुलारी
PC: amar ujala
मोतीपुर क्षेत्र में परवानीगौढ़ी गांव में कोटे से लाए गए अनाज को पकाकर खाने के बाद पिता बदलू और पुत्री ननकई (15) की मौत हो गई। पत्नी रामदुलारी को उल्टी दस्त के बाद गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां उसकी हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है।
हालांकि पुत्र स्वस्थ है। दूसरी तरफ ग्रामीण जहरीली शराब से तबियत बिगड़ने की बात कह रहे हैं एसपी ने फूड पॉयजनिंग की बात कहते हुए कोटेदार को दबोचा है।
