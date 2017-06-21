बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मोदी के ट्वीट से छाई फैजाबाद की अवंतिका, पढ़ें क्या है पूरा मामला
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 01:22 PM IST
फैजाबाद जिले की एक बेटी का लेखिका बनने का सपना उसके संघर्षों से साकार हो गया। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नवोदित लेखिका अवंतिका चंद्रा की पहली कृति हमनवा उपन्यास को ट्वीट कर सम्मान दिया है।
