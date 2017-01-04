बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी में परिवार के 10 लोगों को मौत के घाट उतारकर मुखिया ने लगाई फांसी
उत्तर प्रदेश के अमेठी में एक व्यक्ति ने अपने परिवार के 10 सदस्यों की जान लेकर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना की जानकारी से इळाके में सनसनी है। हत्याकांड में मुखिया की पत्नी और बेटी बच गई है, उन्हीं के बयान से घटना का खुलासा हुआ। मरने वालों में छह बच्चे शामिल हैं।
