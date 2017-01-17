बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गायत्री प्रजापति के कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर के घर से 34 साइकिल और 1000 साड़ियां बरामद
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 02:06 PM IST
मुलायम सिंह के करीबी मंत्री गायत्री प्रजापति के कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर के पास से मंगलवार को 34 साइकिलें और 6 कार्टन साड़ियां बरामद की गई हैं। साड़ियों की संख्या करीब 1000 बताई जा रही है।
रविवार, 23 अक्टूबर 2016
