बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डायल 100 के सिपाही की करतूत मोबाइल में कैद, पहुंची मंजिल सैनी के पास
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
cop taking bribe from truck driver in lucknow
{"_id":"589823604f1c1bc055378308","slug":"cop-taking-bribe-from-truck-driver-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932 100 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u200c\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 01:42 PM IST
लखनऊ के जानकीपुरम क्षेत्र के मड़ियांव गांव के पास रविवार दोपहर चालक ट्रक लेकर नो एंट्री में घुस गया। पिकेट पर तैनात सिपाही ने बाइक से पीछा कर ट्रक रुकवाया और सुविधा शुल्क मांगा। कंडक्टर ने उसे पचास रुपये थमाए और निकल गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5897ff774f1c1bcf6de80cfd","slug":"pankaj-kumar-was-selected-as-assistant-professor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 3 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093f \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5897ffa64f1c1b8f73e80a35","slug":"azam-says-he-may-join-bsp-if-mayawati-gives-303-seats-to-muslims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u092c\u0938 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896edbb4f1c1bce22e816f7","slug":"haryanavi-song-viral-on-youtube-schools-student-sing-that-song","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"584e66794f1c1bd66f64981b","slug":"drunk-cop-creats-scene-on-lucknow-road","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 VIRAL: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0940\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 13 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"582d55df4f1c1b39298feefc","slug":"boys-beat-cop-in-lucknow-state-bank","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0906\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0924\u094d\u092a\u093e\u0924: \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0926\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e, \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"582c07184f1c1b58368ff53d","slug":"lucknow-ssp-manzil-saini-scolds-cop-in-crime-meeting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u092e\u200c\u0940\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090a\u0902\u0918\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u2018\u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0918\u092e\u2019 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5825a32c4f1c1bf67eb3abfa","slug":"ayodhya-cop-pati-ram-yadav-bribe-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930: \u0918\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u091c\u0947\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e , VIDEO VIRAL","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 11 नवंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top