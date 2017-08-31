बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गोरखपुर में हुए सांप्रदायिक दंगे पर वकील की दलील, योगी पर चलना चाहिए मुकदमा
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
गोरखपुर में 2007 में हुए सांप्रदायिक दंगे के मामले में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर मुकदमा चलाने की अनुमति देने से इंकार संबंधी आदेश को याची के वकील ने अवैधानिक बताया है।
इस पर संदेह जताते हुए अधिवक्ता ने कहा कि गृह सचिव को अभियोजन स्वीकृति पर निर्णय लेने का अधिकार नहीं है। यूपी बिजनेस रूल्स में यह अधिकार मुख्यमंत्री या राज्यपाल को है।
मुख्यमंत्री स्वयं के प्रकरण में निर्णय ले नहीं सकते और राज्यपाल ने आदेश जारी नहीं किया। अधिवक्ता एसएफए नकवी का कहना था कि इस मामले में चार मई को हुई सुनवाई के दौरान प्रदेश सरकार के अधिवक्ता ने अभियोजन स्वीकृति पर जानकारी देने के लिए समय की मांग की थी, बाद की सुनवाई में कोर्ट को बताया कि तीन मई को अभियोजन स्वीकृति देने संबंधी आदेश जारी कर दिया गया था।
इससे ऐसा लगता है कि यह आदेश बैक डेट में किया गया है। यदि तीन मई को ही आदेश हुआ होता तो चार मई को इसे कोर्ट को बताया जा सकता था। अधिवक्ता का कहना है कि आज के समय में मौजूद संचार माध्यम से एक सेकेंड में कोई भी बात पूरी दुनिया में पहुंचाई जा सकती है तो फिर लखनऊ में हुए आदेश की जानकारी इलाहाबाद में कैसे नहीं हुई। याचिका पर गुरुवार को भी सुनवाई जारी रहेगी।
