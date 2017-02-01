बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाराबंकी में भीषण हादसा: बस और बोलेरो की टक्कर में 9 लोगों की मौत
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 02:28 PM IST
बाराबंकी के रामनगर इलाके में बस और बोलेरो की जबरदस्त टक्कर में 9 लोगों की जान जाने की सूचना है। जानकारी के मुताबिक हादसा गनेशपुर के पास हुआ। तेज रफ्तार बस और बोलेरो आमने-सामने टकरा गईं जिससे 8 लोगों की मौके पर मौत हो गई मौत हो गई वहीं एक व्यक्ति ने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया।
