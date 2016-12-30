बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेकाबू होकर शारदा नहर में गिरी बस, 11 की मौत, तस्वीरें
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 11:16 PM IST
शुक्रवार दोपहर सीतापुर जिले के तालगांव में लश्करपुर गांव के पास बेकाबू निजी बस के शारदा नहर में गिरने से 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई। छह मृतकों की शिनाख्त हो गई है। साहसी ग्रामीणों ने 20 यात्रियों को नहर से सकुशल निकाला। घायलों को सीएचसी बिसवां में भर्ती कराया गया है।
