बसपा ने जारी की 100 प्रत्याश‌ियों की तीसरी ल‌‌िस्ट, यहां देखें नाम

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:14 PM IST
bsp releases third list of candidates

बसपा ने लगातार तीसरे द‌िन बीएसपी से व‌िधानसभा उम्मीदवारों की तीसरी ल‌िस्ट जारी की है। उन्नाव से सुरेश पाल, पुरवा से अन‌िल स‌िंह, बछरावां से श्याम सुंदर भारती, भगवंतनगर से शशांक शेखर स‌िंह, हरचंदपुर से मनीष स‌िंह, रायबरेली से शहबाज खान को ट‌िकट म‌िला है। आगे देखें पूरी ल‌िस्ट...

