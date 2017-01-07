बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बसपा ने जारी की 100 प्रत्याशियों की तीसरी लिस्ट, यहां देखें नाम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
bsp releases third list of candidates
{"_id":"5870731d4f1c1b076515a568","slug":"bsp-releases-third-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 100 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:14 PM IST
बसपा ने लगातार तीसरे दिन बीएसपी से विधानसभा उम्मीदवारों की तीसरी लिस्ट जारी की है। उन्नाव से सुरेश पाल, पुरवा से अनिल सिंह, बछरावां से श्याम सुंदर भारती, भगवंतनगर से शशांक शेखर सिंह, हरचंदपुर से मनीष सिंह, रायबरेली से शहबाज खान को टिकट मिला है। आगे देखें पूरी लिस्ट...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586e63064f1c1b0765158f06","slug":"11-bodies-burried-in-amethi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908\u0902 11 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f975b4f1c1b005215bb78","slug":"yograj-sing-spoke-on-yuvraj-singh-s-comeback-and-dhoni-s-captaincy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0924\u0940\u0916\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top