सचिवालय कर्मी के बेटों को कुत्ते ने नोच डाला, शिकायत करने पर मिली धमकी

ब्यूरो/अमरउजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 03:00 PM IST
boys bitten by a pet dog in lucknow

इसी कुत्ते ने ‌न‌िजी सच‌िव के बेटों को नोच डालाPC: amar ujala

आशियाना क्षेत्र के सेक्टर-एच निवासी सचिवालय कर्मी के बेटों को पड़ोसी के पालतू कुत्ते ने नोच डाला। इससे बच्चा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। मां शिकायत करने पहुंची तो पड़ोसी उन्हें धमकाने लगा, पुलिस ने हफ्ते भर टकराने के बाद शुक्रवार को दबाव आने पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज की।
पुलिस के मुताबिक, सेक्टर एच निवासी सचिवालय में निजी सचिव पद पर कार्यरत लेखराम पत्नी सरोजनी दो बेटों अदम्य (14) और अपूर्व (7) संग रहते हैं। बीते शनिवार को वह कानपुर में ससुराल से लौटकर आए थे।

बड़ा बेटा साइकिल से पास ही दुकान में दूध खरीदने जा रहा था, तभी छोटे ने भी जिद की और उसकी साइकिल पर पीछे बैठ गया। बच्चे घर से कुछ ही दूर पहुंचे थे तभी पड़ोसी के पालतू कुत्ते ने दोनों को नोचकर जख्मी कर दिया।

लोग दौडे़ तो कुत्ता वहां से भाग निकला, शिकायत लेकर जाने पर पड़ोसी ने धमकाया। पिता का आरोप है कि हफ्ते भर टरकाने के बाद पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है।
