एक दूसरे का हाथ ‌थाम नदी में कूदे लड़का-लड़की, दोनों की मौत, तस्वीरें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 11:00 PM IST
boy and girl jumped in to gomti

लखनऊ के गांधी सेतु से बुधवार दोपहर मड़ियांव के ताड़ीखाना नायकनगर निवासी 11वीं के छात्र गौरव उर्फ गोपाल यादव (16) और उसके मोहल्ले की शिव्यांशी अवस्थी (15) ने एक-दूसरे का हाथ थामकर नदी में छलांग लगाकर जान दे दी। दोपहर करीब पौने तीन बजे हुई इस घटना से हड़कंप मच गया।

