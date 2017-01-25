बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक दूसरे का हाथ थाम नदी में कूदे लड़का-लड़की, दोनों की मौत, तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 11:00 PM IST
लखनऊ के गांधी सेतु से बुधवार दोपहर मड़ियांव के ताड़ीखाना नायकनगर निवासी 11वीं के छात्र गौरव उर्फ गोपाल यादव (16) और उसके मोहल्ले की शिव्यांशी अवस्थी (15) ने एक-दूसरे का हाथ थामकर नदी में छलांग लगाकर जान दे दी। दोपहर करीब पौने तीन बजे हुई इस घटना से हड़कंप मच गया।
