बीजेपी ने जारी की यूपी प्रत्याशियों की तीसरी सूची, स्वामी प्रसाद का भी नाम
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 03:04 AM IST
भाजपा ने यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए 67 प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट जारी की है। यहां देखें नाम
मछलीशहर से नीता रावत
जौनपुर से गिरीश यादव
रसड़ा से रामइक़बाल सिंह
पथरदेवा से सूर्य प्रताप शाही को टिकट
चुनार से अनुराग सिंह, केराकत से दिनेश सोनी ,सगड़ी से गोपाल निषाद
वाराणसी कैंट से सौरभ श्रीवास्तव, औराई से दीनानाथ भास्कर, मिर्जापुर से रत्नाकर मिश्रा
वाराणसी उत्तर - रविन्द्र जायसवाल
फूलपुर से अरुण यादव , वाराणसी दक्षिण से नीलकंठ को टिकट
पडरौना से स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य को टिकट मिला है। आगे क्लिक करके देखें पूरी लिस्ट....
