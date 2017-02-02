बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मायावती को टक्कर देने वाली स्वाति गहनों के साथ असलहों की भी शौकीन
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:18 PM IST
नामांकन के अंतिम दिन पर्चा दाखिल करने वालों में असलहों और लग्जरी गाड़ियों के शौकीन ज्यादा हैं। असलहे रखने में महिला प्रत्याशी भी पीछे नहीं हैं। इनमें मायावती को टक्कर देने वाली भाजपा प्रत्याशी स्वाति सिंह भी शामिल हैं।
