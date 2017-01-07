बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लखनऊ की लोकगायिका ने विदेश में बढ़ाया देश का मान, पढ़ें खबर...
{"_id":"5870a34a4f1c1b945d15b23e","slug":"folk-singer-kusum-verma-got-three-international-award","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u092c\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:20 PM IST
पुरस्कार लेती कुसुम वर्मा
PC: amar ujala
नगर की लोकगायिका कुसुम वर्मा को बीते दिनों न्यूजीलैंड के ऑकलैंड, हेमिल्टन एवं रोटोरूआ में तीन अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सम्मान ’गोपिओ इन्टरनेशनल पीस एण्ड हारमोनी अवार्ड’, ’परिकल्पना सार्क सम्मान’, ’भारतीय विद्या भवन न्यूजीलैंड सद्भावना सम्मान’ से सम्मानित किया गया।
उन्हें न्यूजीलैण्ड में परिकल्पना द्वारा आयोजित सातवें इंटरनेशनल ब्लागर अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन में ‘परिकल्पना सार्क सम्मान’ से सम्मानित किया गया। कुसुम वर्मा को ऑकलैंड एवं हेमिल्टन में आयोजित अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कवि सम्मेलन में वैश्विक स्तर पर हिंदी की सेवा करने के लिए ‘भारतीय विद्या भवन न्यूजीलैण्ड सद्भावना सम्मान’, रोटोरूआ में आयोजित गोपिओ इन्टरनेशनल सम्मेलन में कुसुम वर्मा को उनके लोकगायन, नृत्य, कला कौशल और हिन्दी साहित्य की गतिविधियों के समर्थन में रचनात्मक सहयोग देने के लिये सम्मानित किया गया।
‘गोपिओ इंटरनेशनल पीस एंड हारमोनी अवार्ड’ से भी सम्मानित किया गया। मौकेपर उन्होंने भारत की अवधी भाषा में अवधी लोकगीतों की सुरभि से लोगों को परिचित कराया। सुहावने अवधी लोकगीतों से धूम भी मचाई। मालमू रहे कि आयोजनों में शिरकत करने के लिये बीते दिनों वे न्यूजीलैंड के दौरे पर रहीं।
मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
