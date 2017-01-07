आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

लखनऊ की लोकगायिका ने विदेश में बढ़ाया देश का मान, पढ़ें खबर...

ब्यूरो/अमरउजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:20 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
folk singer kusum verma got three international award

पुरस्कार लेती कुसुम वर्माPC: amar ujala

नगर की लोकगायिका कुसुम वर्मा को बीते दिनों न्यूजीलैंड के ऑकलैंड, हेमिल्टन एवं रोटोरूआ में तीन अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सम्मान ’गोपिओ इन्टरनेशनल पीस एण्ड हारमोनी अवार्ड’, ’परिकल्पना सार्क सम्मान’, ’भारतीय विद्या भवन न्यूजीलैंड सद्भावना सम्मान’ से सम्मानित किया गया।  
उन्हें न्यूजीलैण्ड में परिकल्पना द्वारा आयोजित सातवें इंटरनेशनल ब्लागर अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन में ‘परिकल्पना सार्क सम्मान’ से सम्मानित किया गया।  कुसुम वर्मा को ऑकलैंड एवं हेमिल्टन में आयोजित अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कवि सम्मेलन में वैश्विक स्तर पर हिंदी की सेवा करने के लिए ‘भारतीय विद्या भवन न्यूजीलैण्ड सद्भावना सम्मान’, रोटोरूआ में आयोजित गोपिओ इन्टरनेशनल सम्मेलन में कुसुम वर्मा को उनके लोकगायन, नृत्य, कला कौशल और हिन्दी साहित्य की गतिविधियों के समर्थन में रचनात्मक सहयोग देने के लिये सम्मानित किया गया।

‘गोपिओ इंटरनेशनल पीस एंड हारमोनी अवार्ड’ से भी सम्मानित किया गया। मौकेपर उन्होंने भारत की अवधी भाषा में अवधी लोकगीतों की सुरभि से लोगों को परिचित कराया। सुहावने अवधी लोकगीतों से धूम भी मचाई। मालमू रहे कि आयोजनों में शिरकत करने के लिये बीते दिनों वे न्यूजीलैंड के दौरे पर रहीं।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

folk singer up news in hindi lucknow news latest news More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

इस्तांबुल के बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे एक्टर गुलशन देवैया, सोशल मीडिया पर दी जानकारी

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Gulshan Devaiah stuck in Instanbul due to snowstorm

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
how to heel cracked heels

ये 9 आपके जीवन से शुभ चीजों को छीन लेती हैं, इनसे बचने का 1 आसान उपाय जान‌िए

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
9 inauspicious thing according to narad puran

'कुमकुम भाग्य' की प्रज्ञा का बिकिनी अवतार, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
sriti jha of kumkum bhagya show her bikini avtar

इस वायरल हुई तस्वीर ने खोली हीरो-हीरोइन के अफेयर की पोल

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon enjoy vacation in London

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

मेट्रो में चाकू की इजाजत

सीआईएसएफ का बड़ा फैसला, अब दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़कियां ले जा सकेंगी चाकू

cisf says women can take knife in delhi metro for self defence

Most Read

लखनऊ में सिपाही ने इस युवक की मदद से गोमती में कूदी महिला को बचाया

policeman saved woman life in lucknow
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस बेटी पर हिमाचल को है गर्व, सेना में बनी नर्सिंग लेफ्टिनेंट

Vandna selected as a nursing lieutenant in Indian Army
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

बेटी ने रोशन किया नाम, भारतीय सेना में बनी लेफ्टिनेंट

Isha selected as a lieutenant in Indian Army
  • रविवार, 18 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

चक दे हिमाचल! भारतीय वायुसेना में पायलट बना चंबा का रजत

Rajat Verma Become Pilot in Indian Air force.
  • रविवार, 25 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी में टॉपर बनी हिमाचल की ये बेटी

priyanka patiyal Topper in Kurukshetra university.
  • बुधवार, 14 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने जियो सिम से भरा बैग लौटाकर दिया ईमानदारी का परिचय

traffic police returned zio sim bag to sales man
  • मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

﻿