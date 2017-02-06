आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

बाराबंकी की तूबा ने पांच साल की उम्र में पूरा किया कुरान का पाठ

ब्यूरो/अमरउजाला, बाराबंकी

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 03:23 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
five years old girl tuba completed quran shareef

तूबाPC: amar ujala

इस्लाम धर्म की सबसे पवित्र किताब कुरान मजीद का मात्र पांच वर्ष की उम्र में पाठ कर एक बालिका ने मिसाल पेश की है। दरियाबाद के अशीर किदवाई की पांच वर्षीय पुत्री तूबा किदवई  ने कुरआन मजीद का पाठ मुकम्मल कर एक मिशाल पेश किया है।
इतनी कम उम्र में बालिका द्वारा यह करने पर परिवार में अत्यंत खुशी का माहौल है। बताया जाता है कि कुरान मजीद को इतनी कम उम्र में मुकम्मल करना असंभव है लेकिन पांच साल की बालिका ने अपनी मेहनत से कुरान मजीद को मुकम्मल कर यह संभव कर दिखाया है।
  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

‌five years old girl tuba up news in hindi lucknow news latest news More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

अगले पांच महीने गुरु चलेंगे उलटी चाल, जान‌िए कौन होंगे मालामाल कौन बेहाल

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
retrograde jupiter effects on zodiac sign

VIRAL VIDEO: किसी भूत से कम नहीं है पाकिस्तान का ये लड़का, वीडियो दे रहा गवाही

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Man In Pakistan Turns Head In 180 Degrees

क्या आपको भी लगती है मिट्टी खाने की तलब, हो सकती है ये बीमारी

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
eating soil may lead to stomach infection

'हसीना' का फर्स्ट लुक जारी, श्रद्धा का ये रूप देखकर चौंक उठेंगे

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
film haseena first look released

12वीं पास के लिए निकली बंपर भर्ती, जल्द करें अप्लाई

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
vacancy for 12th pass in usssc

जबर ख़बर

...व्हीलचेयर पर बैठकर दिव्यांग बिजू ने बनायाकार ड्राइविंग सिस्टम, हौंसला बढ़ायेगी उनकी ये कहानी

Read More

झगड़ा खत्म

श‌िवपाल नहीं बनाएंगे नई पार्टी, मैं कल से करूंगा सपा के लिए प्रचार: मुलायम

i will campaign for samajwadi party says mulayam singh

Most Read

बाराबंकी की तूबा ने पांच साल की उम्र में पूरा किया कुरान का पाठ

five years old girl tuba completed quran shareef
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

बेटी ने छुआ आसमां, कमीशन पास कर बनी लेफ्टिनेंट

vaishali sen selected as a lieutenant in indian army
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

जूनियर नेशनल ताइक्वांडो चैंपियन बनी काव्या

kavya won junior national taekwando championship
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

कलर्स टीवी के 'उड़ान' सीरियल में चमकी हिमाचल की ये बेटी

Malwi Malhotra in colors TV Serial Udaan.
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पेसापालो विश्व कप में खेलेगी हिमाचल के गिरिपार की ये बेटी

Himachali Girl Lakshmi Sharma Will Play in Pesapallo World Cup.
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सारेगामापा में गूंजेगी शिमला की बेटी की आवाज

Gunjan in reality show saregamapa
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top