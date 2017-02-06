बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाराबंकी की तूबा ने पांच साल की उम्र में पूरा किया कुरान का पाठ
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 03:23 PM IST
तूबा
PC: amar ujala
इस्लाम धर्म की सबसे पवित्र किताब कुरान मजीद का मात्र पांच वर्ष की उम्र में पाठ कर एक बालिका ने मिसाल पेश की है। दरियाबाद के अशीर किदवाई की पांच वर्षीय पुत्री तूबा किदवई ने कुरआन मजीद का पाठ मुकम्मल कर एक मिशाल पेश किया है।
इतनी कम उम्र में बालिका द्वारा यह करने पर परिवार में अत्यंत खुशी का माहौल है। बताया जाता है कि कुरान मजीद को इतनी कम उम्र में मुकम्मल करना असंभव है लेकिन पांच साल की बालिका ने अपनी मेहनत से कुरान मजीद को मुकम्मल कर यह संभव कर दिखाया है।
