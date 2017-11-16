बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अयोध्या पहुंचे श्री श्री रविशंकर, राम जन्मभूमि न्यास के अध्यक्ष से की मुलाकात
{"status":"publish","title_hn":"अयोध्या पहुंचे श्री श्री रविशंकर, राम जन्मभूमि न्यास के अध्यक्ष से की मुलाकात","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:25 PM IST
अयोध्या पहुंचे श्री श्री रविशंकर।
अयोध्या में राम मंदिर विवाद को सुलझाने के लिए मध्यस्थता कर रहे आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग के संस्थापक गुरुवार को अयोध्या पहुंचे। यहां वह सबसे पहले राम जन्मभूमि न्यास के अध्यक्ष नित्य गोपालदास से मुलाकात की। इसके बाद वह दीनबंधु अस्पताल पहुंचे जहां उन्होंने मरीजों का हालचाल लिया।
गौरतलब है कि अयोध्या मसले का बातचीत से हल निकालने को लेकर मध्यस्थता कर रहे श्री श्री राम जन्मभूमि के तीनों दावेदारों से मुलाकात करेंगे।
राम जन्मभूमि न्यास के अध्यक्ष से मुलाकात के बाद वह मस्जिद पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी और हाजी महबूब से मिलने जाएंगे। माना जा रहा है कि शाम को प्रेस कॉंफ्रेंस में वह इस पूरी कवायद पर प्रकाश डालेंगे।
इससे पहले बुधवार को श्री श्री रविशंकर ने लखनऊ में सीएम योगी से इस मुद्दे पर मुलाकात की थी। मीडिया से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा था कि मेरे पास इस मसले को हल करने का कोई फॉर्मूला नहीं है। मामले पर बातचीत जारी है।
वहीं, आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग के गौतम विग ने बताया कि श्री श्री, हिंदू और मुस्लिम दोनों पक्षों को सुन रहे हैं और मामले पर आम सहमति की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। जिससे कि आपसी सौहार्द्र बना रहे। बातचीत के दौरान दोनों ही पक्ष सकारात्मक हैं। कोशिश है कि दिसंबर में होने वाली सुनवाई शुरू होने से पहले कुछ नतीजा निकले।
