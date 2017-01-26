बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भाजपा में घमासान, कार्यकर्ताओं ने सांसद, जिलाध्यक्ष को बनाया बंधक
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:38 PM IST
फैजाबाद में प्रदर्शन करते कार्यकर्ता
PC: amar ujala
भाजपा में टिकट वितरण के खिलाफ आंदोलन थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। बुधवार को मौके पर लगभग दोपहर साढ़े तीन बजे सांसद लल्लू सिंह व जिलाध्यक्ष अवधेश पांडेय पहुंचे तो कार्यकर्ताओं ने गेट का ताला बंद कर दिया।
भाजपा ने अयोध्या सीट से वेद प्रकाश गुप्त व मिल्कीपुर सीट से बाबा गोरखनाथ को टिकट दिया है। पहले दिन से ही दोनों का विरोध शुरू हो गया।
मंगलवार को शीर्ष नेताओं के पुतले भी फूंके गए। बुधवार को मौके पर लगभग साढ़े तीन बजे सांसद लल्लू सिंह व जिलाध्यक्ष अवधेश पांडेय पहुंचे तो कार्यकर्ताओं ने गेट का ताला बंद कर दिया। सांसद व जिलाध्यक्ष गेट के बाहर से नाराज कार्यकर्ताओं को अंदर आने और उनकी मांगों पर बात करने की मनौव्वल करते रहे।
लगभग दस मिनट बाद ताला खुला तो अंदर पहुंचे सांसद व जिलाध्यक्ष को कार्यकर्ताओं ने बंधक बना लिया। कुछ देर बाद कार्यालय पर जिला प्रभारी सुधीर सिंह सिद्धू भी पहुंचे तो सांसद व जिलाध्यक्ष तीनों, नाराज कार्यकर्तांओं से लगभग दो घंटे तक मान-मनौव्वल करते रहे। देर शाम छह बजे सफलता न मिलने पर तीनों कार्यालय से लौट गए।
