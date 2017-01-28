बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बीजेपी मेनीफेस्टो: लैपटॉप संग फ्री डाटा देने का वादा, राम मंदिर पर भी बोले शाह
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
amit shah releases bjp manifesto for uttar pradesh
{"_id":"588c613a4f1c1b3e0fcf616e","slug":"amit-shah-releases-bjp-manifesto-for-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0928\u0940\u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b: \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 06:32 PM IST
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए पार्टी का घोषणापत्र जारी करने लखनऊ पहुंचे। इंदिरा गांधी प्रतिष्ठान में अमित शाह ने घोषणापत्र जारी किया इसमें किसानों का खास ध्यान रखा गया है, युवाओं के लिए लैपटॉप के साथ सालभर 1 जीबी डाटा दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा अमित शाह ने कहा कि कानून को ध्यान में रखते हुए मंदिर बनवाया जाएगा। आगे देखें हाईलाइट्स...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588c613a4f1c1b3e0fcf616e","slug":"amit-shah-releases-bjp-manifesto-for-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0928\u0940\u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b: \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588c95f74f1c1bbb7ecf798c","slug":"chandu-babu-lal-chavan-may-have-to-go-through-court-martial","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091c\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588c42824f1c1b380fcf619d","slug":"these-10-women-campaigners-can-spoil-political-scenario-in-up-assembly-elections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 10 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top