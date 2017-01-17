आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

जानें, सपा में 'अखिलेश युग' की शुरुआत पर क्या बोले अमर ‌सिंह

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 08:56 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
amar singh reaction on EC decision.

अमर सिंहPC: amar ujala

सपा में पार्टी के नाम व सिंबल को लेकर हुए विवाद पर अखिलेश यादव के पक्ष में फैसला आने के बाद अमर सिंह ने इस अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। उन्होंने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि यह सपा में अखिलेश युग की शुरुआत है। मैंने हमेशा ही उन्हें आशीर्वाद दिया है।
सपा के विवाद में कथित तौर पर षडयंत्र के आरोपी अमर सिंह का कहना है कि मुलायम सिंह यादव उन्हें खलनायक नहीं मानते हैं, बाकी जिसे जो कहना है कहे।

वो मुलायम या अखिलेश किस की तरफ हैं? इस पर अमर ने कहा कि मैंने फैसले के काफी पहले ही कह दिया था कि मैं किसी भी तरफ नहीं हूं और इलाज करवाने के लिए लंदन जा रहा हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं सपा से निष्कासित हूं ये बात मैं स्वीकार करता हूं।

भाजपा के इशारे पर सपा में कलह करवाने के आरोप पर उन्होंने कहा कि मैं भाजपा के लिए काम नहीं करता, जिस दिन मुझे भाजपा में जाना होगा, डंके की चोट पर ये बात कहूंगा और खुले आम जाऊंगा।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

up news in hindi mulayam singh yadav amar singh sp clash More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

जायरा वसीम के समर्थन में उतरे आमिर, कहा, 'सभी के लिए रोल मॉडल है जायरा'

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Aamir supports his 'Dangal' daughter Zaira Waseem

फरवरी में 823 साल बाद बनेगा शुभ संयोग, आपको म‌िलने वाला है बड़ा लाभ

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
astrology february 2017 money yoga

खुद में न सिमटे रहें, मेलजोल बढ़ाने से होंगे ये जबरदस्त फायदे

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Tremendous benefits of interaction with others

जायरा के बारे में वो बातें, जो आप नहीं जानते

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Jayra about those things, which you do not know

19 को लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi Note 4, जानिए कीमत और खासियत

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
xiaomi set to launch on 19th january

जबर ख़बर

500 100 का नोट बंद कर जारी किया 20000 का नया नोटहॉस्पिटल

Read More

चुनावी खेल

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp

Most Read

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस्तीफे की खबर पर पंजाब बीजेपी अध्यक्ष ने दी सफाई

Vijay Sampla offered to quit as Punjab BJP Chief
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

खाते में आ गए 49 हजार, निकालने पहुंची तो मैनेजर ने भगाया

49000 come in account without permission of account hoder
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सपा में दो राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष! मुलायम की नेमप्लेट के नीचे लगा अखिलेश का बोर्ड

akhilesh yadav name plate in sp office as sp chief
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पार्टी और साइक‌िल पर कब्जा म‌िलने के बाद मुलायम से म‌िलने पहुंचे अख‌िलेश

after getting cycle akhilesh yadav meets mulayam singh
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'दंगल गर्ल' की जायरा हिम्मत बढ़ाने आगे आए कश्मीर के युवा

KASHMIRI YOUTH CAME TO SUPPORT ZAIRA WASEEM
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿