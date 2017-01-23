बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अखिलेश के घोषणा पत्र में प्रेशर कुकर से लेकर स्मार्ट फोन तक, देखें- आप के लिए क्या
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
akhilesh yadav releases election manifesto
{"_id":"588440264f1c1b116eefe5ba","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-releases-election-manifesto","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 01:07 AM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने रविवार को विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए पार्टी का घोषणा पत्र जारी कर दिया। घोषणा पत्र में हर वर्ग को लुभाने की कोशिश की गई है। गांव, गरीब, किसानों, महिलाओं व युवाओं को लुभाकर सत्ता में वापसी का ख्वाब संजोया गया है।
एक करोड़ परिवारों को हर महीने एक हजार रुपये की पेंशन तो 1.50 लाख से कम सलाना आमदनी वालों को मुफ्त इलाज का वादा किया गया है। महिलाओं को रोडवेज बसों के लिए किराए में आधी छूट देने के वादे से लुभाने की कोशिश की गई है। साथ ही गरीब महिलाओं को प्रेशर कुकर देने का भी वादा किया गया है। सामाजिक न्याय आयोग और असंगठित मजदूरों के कल्याण के लिए आयोग बनाने पर भी जोर दिया गया है।
लखनऊ को नेपाल बॉर्डर और बुंदेलखंड को तराई से जोड़ने के लिए दो नए ग्रीन फ्रील्ड एक्सप्रेस-वे और नोएडा से पुरकाजी (मुजफ्फरनगर) तक 8 लेन प्रवेश नियंत्रक एक्सप्रेस-वे का वादा कर विकास के एजेंडे को धार देने की कोशिश की है। ये एक्सप्रेस-वे प्रदेश के सभी हिस्सों से गुजरेंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5884a35d4f1c1b6f35efe982","slug":"bjp-releases-second-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 155 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5884bc474f1c1b9a25f005b8","slug":"samajwadi-party-declares-its-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588440264f1c1b116eefe5ba","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-releases-election-manifesto","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5884bc474f1c1b9a25f005b8","slug":"samajwadi-party-declares-its-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5884a35d4f1c1b6f35efe982","slug":"bjp-releases-second-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 155 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5884e95b4f1c1b6f35efec3e","slug":"lok-dal-declares-its-candidates-for-up-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0926\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f 57 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top