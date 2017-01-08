बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही है सपा के 'बॉस'
Sun, 08 Jan 2017
मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव
दो तिहाई सांसदों, तीन चौथाई से ज्यादा विधायकों और इतने ही प्रतिनिधियों के शपथ पत्र चुनाव आयोग में दाखिल करके मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने पार्टी में अपना दबदबा साबित कर दिया है। एक तरह से पूरी पार्टी ही उनके कब्जे में आ गई है।
सपा के संस्थापक अध्यक्ष मुलायम सिंह यादव के नजदीकी लोग भी पाला बदलकर अखिलेश खेमे में खड़े हो गए हैं। सपा में कौन अध्यक्ष है, सिम्बल किसके पास रहेगा, इसका फैसला भले ही आयोग को आने वाले दिनों में करना हो लेकिन कार्यकर्ताओं, नेताओं के बीच इसका फैसला हो गया है।
विधानमंडल दल में अधिकतर विधायक अखिलेश के पक्ष में हैं। 24 में से 15 सांसदों का समर्थन उनके साथ है। अखिलेश गुट ने 4700 से ज्यादा डेलीगेट्स के हलफनामे दाखिल करके निचले स्तर पर पार्टी की पकड़ साबित की है।
मुलायम के करीबियों ने बदला पाला
मुलायम सिंह यादव
सांसदों के शपथ पत्र दिल्ली में, एमएलए व एमएलसी के मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर और राष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन के प्रतिनिधियों के शपथ पत्र जिलों में बैठकें करके लिए गए। इसके लिए विधानसभावार जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई थी।
सम्मेलन में हाथ उठाकर, मौखिक समर्थन के आधार पर अखिलेश को अध्यक्ष चुना गया था। अब प्रतिनिधियों ने लिखकर दे दिया है कि उन्होंने सम्मेलन बुलाया था और अखिलेश यादव को अध्यक्ष भी चुना। पूरा घटनाक्रम मुलायम के लिए झटका है।
उन्होंने जिन नेताओं को फर्श से उठाकर अर्श तक पहुंचाया, वे ही उनका साथ छोड़ गए। शिवपाल के करीबी समझे जाने वाले नेता भी पाला बदलने में पीछे नहीं रहे।
