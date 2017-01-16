आपका शहर Close

मुलायम स‌िंह की नेमप्लेट के नीचे लगी ‘राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष’ अख‌िलेश की नेमप्लेट

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 03:51 PM IST
akhilesh yadav name plate in sp office as sp chief

सपा दफ्तर में लगी नेमप्लेटPC: amar ujala

पार्टी और स‌िंबल पर फैसला होने से पहले सपा में अब नेमप्लेट पर नया बखेड़ा शुरू हो गया। सोमवार को पार्टी कार्यालय पर मुलायम स‌िंह की नेम प्लेट के नीचे अख‌िलेश यादव की नेमप्लेट लगा दी गई। इस नेम प्लेट में अख‌िलेश को राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बताया गया है। जहां मुलायम स‌िंह की नेमप्लेट सपा के रंग में रंगी ‌द‌िखाई दे रही है वहीं अख‌िलेश की नेमप्लेट का रंग काला है।
बता दें क‌ि शन‌िवार को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के तौर पर नरेश उत्तम की भी नेमप्लेट लगाई थी। गौरतलब है क‌ि आज सुबह सपा कार्यालय पहुंचे मुलायम स‌िंह ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बंद कमरे में मीट‌िंग की थी। इस मीट‌िंग के दौरान उन्होंने अख‌िलेश के प्रत‌ि अपनी नाराजगी जाह‌िर की थी।
