सीएम अखिलेश का बड़ा धमाका: जारी की 235 प्रत्याशियों की सूची
Updated Thu, 29 Dec 2016 11:17 PM IST
यूपी में बड़ा धमाका करते हुए सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने 235 प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी। मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने वर्तमान विधायकों में से 171 व जिन क्षेत्रों में सपा के विधायक नहीं हैं उन क्षेत्रों में से 64 के लिए प्रत्याशी घोषित किए गए हैं। (आगे देखें लिस्ट...)
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
